COVID WATCH: DOH-12 lists 11 new cases, 8 from Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY -- Eleven persons, eight of them from Cotabato City, are new cases of novel coconavirus disease infections in the Soccsksargen region, the Department of Health said Saturday.

Aside from eight in Cotabato City, one each from Gen. Santos City, Sultan Kudarat and South Cotabato were also in the list, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Region 12 to 394.

According to DOH-12, the eight persons tested positive of COVID-19 in Cotabato City, including a 15-year-old boy, have exposures to someone who already has the virus.

Two persons were listed to have recovered from the disease. They are both from Gen. Santos City.

To date, the total number of patients to have recovered rose to 293.

Cotabato City Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi, said five of the new cases were healthcare workers (nurses) and three were immediate family members of one the nurses (his wife and 2 children).

All eight confirmed cases are in stable condition and currently isolated, while their identified close contacts are placed under home quarantine strictly monitored by our Barangay Emergency Response Teams.

"It’s a long weekend, but Covid-19 doesn’t take holidays. Follow all health protocols and guidelines, huwag matigas ang ulo at pasaway," she told Cotabateños.

"If possible, avoid Kandulis, Weddings, Salanggunis, and all mass gatherings dahil paborito ni Covid-19 yan," she added.