  Sunday Aug, 23 2020 04:35:42 AM

COVID WATCH: DOH-12 lists 11 new cases, 8 from Cotabato City

20:30 PM Sat Aug 22, 2020
58
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY  -- Eleven persons, eight of them from Cotabato City, are new cases of novel coconavirus disease infections in the Soccsksargen region, the Department of Health said Saturday.

Aside from eight in Cotabato City, one each from Gen. Santos City, Sultan Kudarat and South Cotabato were also in the list, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Region 12 to 394.

According to DOH-12, the eight persons tested positive of COVID-19 in Cotabato City, including a 15-year-old boy, have exposures to someone who already has the virus.  

Two persons were listed to have recovered from the disease.  They are both from Gen. Santos City. 

To date, the total number of patients to have recovered rose to 293.

Cotabato City Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi, said five of the new cases were healthcare workers (nurses) and three were immediate family members of one the nurses (his wife and 2 children).

All eight confirmed cases are in stable condition and currently isolated, while their identified close contacts are placed under home quarantine strictly monitored by our Barangay Emergency Response Teams.

"It’s a long weekend, but Covid-19 doesn’t take holidays. Follow all health protocols and guidelines, huwag matigas ang ulo at pasaway," she told Cotabateños.

"If possible, avoid Kandulis, Weddings, Salanggunis, and all mass gatherings dahil paborito ni Covid-19 yan," she added.

 

Image may contain: text that says 'Republic of the Philippines Department of Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region F1 SOCCSKSARGEN REGION SITUATION REPORT FOR COVID-19 Press Release August 22, 2020 New Confirmed COVID-19 case 393rd Reported Confirmed case -36 years Male from Sultan Kudarat Province waiting forP number history exposure -stable condition RT-PCR POSITIVE for COVID-19 confirmed 394th Reported Confirmed case years emale from Cotabato City waiting number history exposure to stable condition RT-PCR POSITIVE for COVID-19 confirmed case (page 3 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

Image may contain: text that says 'Republic of the Philippines Department of Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region F1 SOCCSKSARGEN REGION SITUATION REPORT FOR COVID-19 Press Release: August 22, 2020 Update on recovered confirmed case •As 6pm today, Two (2) additional new recovered confirmed case had been reported. •Total number of confirmed recovered cases are now at 293. New RECOVERED confirmed case 309th reported confirmed case 29 old from General Santos City 310th reported confirmed case 25 years old male from General Santos City (page 1) f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

