COVID WATCH: Infections breach 400 mark in Region 12; 6 new cases all from South Cotabato

Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - The total number of novel coronavirus disease in Region 12 has breach 400 with six new infections all from South Cotabato, the Department of Health today said.

Most of them have exposures to a Covid-19 patient.

Region 12 now has a total of 402 confirmed Covid-19 cases with South Cotabato having the highest number of positive patients at 104.

One patient from North Cotabato have recovered, raising the number of recovered patients to 293.  

