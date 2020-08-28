COVID WATCH: Region 12 has 9 new cases, including 12-year old boy in Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY - A slight increase in new cases of COVID-19 in Region 12 was noticed by the Department of Health as it recorded nine new confirmed cases in the Soccsksargen region.

It also reported two new recovered patients.

Among the new cases was a 12-year old boy from Cotabato City who was exposed to a confirmed virus carrier.

Of the nine new cases, Gen. Santos City has five, two in Cotabato City, one in Sultan Kudarat and one in South Cotabato who is a 56 year old male but confined to Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) for the past 30 days. He is from Barangay Zone 1, Koronadal City.

To date, Region 12 now has 424 total confirmed cases with 319 patients to have recovered and defeated the virus.

Of the total confirmed cases, 100 are still active which means they are in the hospital or Ligtas Covid center undergoing medication and quarantine.