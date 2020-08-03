COVID WATCH: Region has 7 new cases, 2 recoveries
COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region today reported seven new coronavirus disease cases, raising the total number of COVID-19 positive to 297 as of Monday night.
The DOH-12 also reported two postiive patients, including a 5-year-old boy in Cotabato City, have recovered.
Of the seven new cases, five are from Sultan Kudarat and two from South Cotabato.
GenSan quarantines 165 more ‘contacts’ of Covid-19 patient
GENERAL SANTOS CITY – The city government has quarantined 165 more residents who were traced as indirect contacts of a locally-...
COVID WATCH: Region has 7 new cases, 2 recoveries
COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region today reported seven new coronavirus disease cases, raising the total number...
NDBC BIDA BALITA (Aug. 3, 2020)
HEADLINES:
1. BASILAN Congresman Mujiv Hataman, tiniyak na wala umanong dapat ipangamba ang kanyang mga nakasalamuha sa...
Fr. Chito laid to rest in Norala, South Cotabato
NORALA, South Cotabato - Inihatid na sa kanyang huling destinasyon si Fr. Teresito "Chito" Suganob kaninang umaga matapos ang isang misa para sa...
Lanao Sur LGU, NCMF disperse aid to Muslim communities in Cebu City amid pandemic
LANAO SUR—Coping with multiple crises would mean Maranao Muslim officials and residents would have to squarely withstand realities of destruction...