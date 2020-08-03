COVID WATCH: Region has 7 new cases, 2 recoveries

COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region today reported seven new coronavirus disease cases, raising the total number of COVID-19 positive to 297 as of Monday night.

The DOH-12 also reported two postiive patients, including a 5-year-old boy in Cotabato City, have recovered.

Of the seven new cases, five are from Sultan Kudarat and two from South Cotabato.