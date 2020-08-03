  Monday Aug, 03 2020 11:59:49 PM

COVID WATCH: Region has 7 new cases, 2 recoveries

HEALTH • 19:45 PM Mon Aug 3, 2020
30
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region today reported seven new coronavirus disease cases, raising the total number of COVID-19 positive to 297 as of Monday night.

The DOH-12 also reported two postiive patients, including a 5-year-old boy in Cotabato City, have recovered.

Of the seven new cases, five are from Sultan Kudarat and two from South Cotabato. 

   

 

Image may contain: text that says 'Republico Philippines Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region SOCCSKSARGEN REGION Press Release: August REPORT FOR Summary of Confirmed COVID •As number Departmer Health SOCCSKSARGEN Region confirmed COVID-19 nfirmed New Confirmed COVID-19 291st 297. travel Paranaque arrivedi Kudarat Provinclast condition Confirmed waiting number travelo Manila POSITIVE COVID-19 Reported Confirmed years female Sultan waiting Province POSITIVE 3,2020 COVID-19 Reported Confirmed waing with history RT-PCRresult: POSITIVE 2020, COVID-19 (page forHealth Development Region 0915-783-9367 064)-557-4916'

Image may contain: text that says 'Republic Philippines of Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region SOCCSKSARGEN REGION Press Release: August REPORT FOR Confirmed COVID-19 Reported Confirmed from waiting Kudarat Province travelr Manila Kudarat Province result: COVID-19 Reported Confirmed Cotabato Province wang history oefro Manila Cotabato Province result: 2020 COVID- Reported Confirmed emaleo Hnumber waiting Cotabato Province Paranaque Cotabato condition RT-PCRresult: POSITIVE 2020 COVID-19 (page 2of2) Center forHealth Development ccsksargen Region 0915-783-9367 (064)-557-4916'

Image may contain: text that says 'Republicof the Philippines Department of Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region SOCCSKSARGEN REGION REPORT FOR COVI Press Release: August 2020 Update on recovered confirmed case (2) additional number confirmed recovered recovered confirmed case had been reported. now 140. New RECOVERED confirmed case yearsold female omNo 163rd years Cotabato Province confir case Cotabato City Center oHealth Development occsksargen Region 0915 し (064)-557-4916'

