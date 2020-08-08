  Saturday Aug, 08 2020 12:15:36 AM

COVID WATCH: Wow! 34 Covid patients recover in Region 12 today

HEALTH • 21:15 PM Fri Aug 7, 2020
15
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region today reported a 34 cases of recoveries from coronavirus disease in the region, a single-day highest recovery records since March.

With this high number of recoveries, the region now has a total of 184 recovered patients, including a 4-month old baby in Cotabato City.

In its Aug. 7 situation report, DOH-12 said two of those who recovered were from Cotabato City, 23 from Sarangani, one in South Cotabato and eight in Sultan Kudarat.

It also reported that four new cases were recorded as of today with one patient coming from Sultan Kudarat, one from South Cotabato and two from Sarangani, raising the total confirmed cases as of today to 316. 

 

 

Image may contain: text that says 'Reublic Philippines Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region SOCCSKSARGEN REGION Press Release: August REPORT FOR Summary of Confirmed COVID- number Departm Health SOCCSKSARGEN Region of confirmed COVID-19 firmed New Confirmed COVID-19 313th 316. case Province Manila Sarangani Province condition Confirmed case waiting number Province Manila Sarangani POSITIVE COVID-19 Reported Confirmed female Sultan Kudarat Province POSITIVE COVID-19 Reported Confirmed with history Cotabato Province Cotabato Cavite RT-PCRresult: POSITIVE COVID-19 (page oHealth Development Region 0915 4)-557-4916'

