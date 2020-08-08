COVID WATCH: Wow! 34 Covid patients recover in Region 12 today

COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region today reported a 34 cases of recoveries from coronavirus disease in the region, a single-day highest recovery records since March.

With this high number of recoveries, the region now has a total of 184 recovered patients, including a 4-month old baby in Cotabato City.

In its Aug. 7 situation report, DOH-12 said two of those who recovered were from Cotabato City, 23 from Sarangani, one in South Cotabato and eight in Sultan Kudarat.

It also reported that four new cases were recorded as of today with one patient coming from Sultan Kudarat, one from South Cotabato and two from Sarangani, raising the total confirmed cases as of today to 316.