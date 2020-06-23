Crime of passion: Man kills lady village secretary in South Cotabato, then kills self

KORONADAL CITY – A laborer who was allegedly jealous of his ex-girlfriend having an affair with another guy tried to reconcile with her but was rejected.

Russel John Cabaya, a 30-year-old labourer, went to the village hall of Barangay Little Baguio at past 8 a.m., according to Police Major Romy Castañares, Surallah town police chief, to diplomatically win anew the heart of his ex-live in partner, Letesia Dizon, 23, barangay secretary of Little Baguio.

The two were last seen arguing in front of the village hall.

Minutes later, Cabaya pulled a kitchen knife and repeatedly stabbed Dizon four times in different parts of her body.

As the woman fell with blood oozing from abdomen and breast, Cabaya then stabbed himself, hitting his chest repeatedly and fell beside his ex-partner.

“Extreme jealousy,” Castañares said of the suspect’s motive in killing his ex-partner.

Village workers rushed the victims to the hospital but both were pronounced dead.

Castanares said investigating is still going on as to the other possible motive but relatives of the couple claimed they have been arguing over something and jealousy was among them.

he lovers during happy times.

Photos from Honey Cel Aquino and Merry Anne Emboltorio show the couple during happy times.