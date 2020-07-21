CRMC employees under quarantine too

COTABATO CITY --- No fewer than 50 employees in central Mindanao’s largest hospital -- the Cotabato Regional Medical Center (CRMC) -- are under observation on suspicions they have contracted the COVID-19 disease.

Dr. Helen Yambao, CRMC chief, told DXMS Radyo Bida that those they have initially suspected of having been infected with coronavirus are in the nursing service.

No fewer than 30 CRMC employees have reportedly been tested for coronavirus infection but individual results are not out yet.

There are doctors who are also suspected of having been exposed to the virus due to the confinement in the CRMC of patients who intentionally hid their travel history and eventually tested positive to COVID-19.

The CRMC management has announced it will temporarily close down its intensive care unit for disinfection.

A member of the Cotabato City council, Bruce Matabalao, who is a broadcast journalist, said Monday he has been receiving reports that all CRMC patients who eventually tested positive to COVID-19 deliberately hid from the hospital management their travel history until attending health workers have determined their exact conditions.

“Apparently, that was how the problem started. Now we have workers in the CRMC suspected of having been infected too,” Matabalao said.

He said he is worried of a possible mass leave from work of the medical personnel in the CRMC for fear of the disease.