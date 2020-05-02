To cushion impact of COVID-19 lock down, Sarangani farmers' group gives members rice, cash gift

MALUNGON, Sarangani - The Upper Biangan Farmers Association (UBFA) here joined the bandwagon of helping the needy during the COVID-19 pandemic that affect every Filipino, especially members of agrarian reform beneficiaries associations.

Officials and members of Upper Biangan Farmers Association (UBFA) in Malungon, Sarangani have provided rice and cash incentives to its members comprising Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARBs) and Non-ARBs.

A total of 295 kilos of rice amounting to P10,800 were distributed to the 59 association members.

The members also shared among themselves the amount of ₱ 38,000 as cash incentive.

To show their support to the frontliners in their barangay outpost, the association also handed free snacks and drinks to people manning the quarantine checkpoints.

Agrarian reform beneficiary and UBFA President Jesser Albento said he was elated that the association members, to cushion the impact of coronavirus pandemic, have devised ways to assist members meet their needs during the COVID-19 enhanced community quarantine.

“With our humble initiative, we are happy to see smiles from the members and hear their expressions of gratitude that the association was responsive to their current situation,” Albento said.

Since the implementation of lockdown in most areas in the province and due to the government’s campaign for the people to stay at home, farm activities have been limited. The farmers who are the frontliners in ensuring food security in the country were heavily affected.

Acting Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II Cenon S. Original also lauded the proactive stance of the association officers and members.

“When we are receptive to the needs of others and we have done our part, that is a manifestation of a true Bayanihan,” he said.

UBFA, is one of the farmer associations assisted by the Department of Agrarian Reform. It is a recipient of various capacity-development, livelihood projects and farm machineries.

These interventions aided the members in banana, coconut, rice and corn farming. (Agnes Torino-DAR Sarangani)