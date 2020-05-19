DA 12 grants P5-K cash aid to 3,897 Lebak farmers

The Department of Agriculture in Region 12 (DA 12) has completed on May 15 the distribution of PhP5,000 cash assistance to 3,897 rice farmers in Lebak, Sultan Kudarat.

DA 12 Regional Executive Director Arlan Mangelen led the last day of distribution which started on May 12 in coordination with the municipal government of Lebak and the provincial government of Sultan Kudarat.

“After four days, our team was able to fully disburse the PhP19.485-million cash assistance allocated for our rice farmers in Lebak,” Director Mangelen said thanking the support of the LGUs in ensuring that the series of awarding activities was systematically done.

The cash aid given to rice growers is courtesy of the agency’s Rice Farmers Financial Assistance Program which provides direct cash subsidy to rice farmers who were greatly affected by the implementation of the Rice Tariffication Law.

“This cash aid is timely and beneficial to the farmers especially during this global pandemic,” Director Mangelen said.

He emphasized that RFFA is not a loan program but an unconditional cash transfer given to rice farmers who are tilling 0.5 hectares to two hectares of land and are registered in the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture (RSBSA).

Rice growers from Tacurong City and other towns in Sultan Kudarat will also get similar cash aid once the master list of farmer-beneficiaries becomes available after thorough validation.

Aside from the cash subsidy, assorted vegetable seeds were distributed by the regional office to the farmers for them to start vegetable gardening at their respective backyards. (LMSalvo/RAFIS 12)