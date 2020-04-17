DA redirects programs to ensure enough foood production in Mindanao

KORONADAL CITY - The Department of Agriculture (DA) is eyeing the redirection of some of its programs to make sure that there is enough food produced in Mindanao amid the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

“We will look at our current banner programs and see how we can refocus them to address some food production issues brought by this global crisis,” DA Undersecretary Zamzamin Ampatuan said.

He said that Secretary Dr. William Dar has directed all regional field offices to create a Food Resiliency Action Plan (FRAP) to guarantee that there will be stable supply of accessible and affordable food in their respective areas.

Usec. Ampatuan spearheaded a small group discussion yesterday in Koronadal City with the regional executive directors (REDs) of Mindanao. Present in the meeting were Director Arlan Mangelen (SOCCSKSARGEN); Director Rad Donn Cedeño (Zamboanga Peninsula); Director Carlene Collado (Northern Mindanao) and Assistant Secretary for BARMM and Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice) – Midsayap Director Dr. Sailila Abdula.

“We are telling our Mindanao directors to work closely with their concerned local government units in formulating their region’s Food Resiliency Action Plan,” he said adding that through this way, they can multiply their resources with the proactive support of the LGUs.

Through this FRAP, the official said food production could be sustained since some of the farmers and fisherfolks have also stopped their farming and fishing activities because of COVID-19 threats.

“The mobility of our food producers and providers is affected. There are farmers and fishermen who opt not to go on farming and fishing because they are afraid of the disease,” he pointed out.

“While we want to continue food production at normal level, we still have to remind our farmers and fishermen to take good care of themselves for them not to be infected and not to spread the virus,” he remarked.

He further emphasized that the fear of COVID-19 is as serious as the fear of hunger that’s why he advised LGUs to complement its food production programs with the DA.

Meantime, DA 12 Director Arlan Mangelen said that based on the inventory of the National Food Authority 12, rice supply in the region is enough for three months.

“Supplies of other basic food commodities are also sufficient in Region 12,” he added.

He also shared that the DA has already coordinated with the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) in the opening of irrigated areas in preparation for the start of the early planting season.

“We will provide our farmers with production inputs such as seeds and fertilizers,” he said adding that other amelioration assistance are also being distributed to farmer-beneficiaries such as the cash assistance from the Rice Farmers’ Financial Assistance program.

Asec. Abdula also added that the PhilRice has already resumed distributing high quality palay seeds under the Seed Component of the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Program. “Our movement is restricted by COVID-19 but we appealed to the LGUs that we undertake a modified distribution scheme,” he said.

The region has also mobilized its KADIWA ni Ani at Kita On Wheels to serve the people of Region 12. “Through KADIWA On Wheels, we are bringing our farmers in different key areas for them to sell their farm products at farm gate prices. This initiative helps our farmers gain income while our consumers are offered with food items at cheaper prices,” Mangelen said. (LMSalvo/RAFIS 12)