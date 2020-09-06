DAR, farmers, BJMP sign Marketing Agreement for vegetable supplies

KORONADAL CITY - Department of Agrarian Reform in partnership with Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) successfully forged the Marketing Agreement with identified ARBOs under the Enhanced Partnership Against Hunger and Poverty (EPAHP) Program during ceremonies in Koronadal City Friday, Sept. 4.

This program is the improved version of the former PAHP Program between DAR, DA and DSWD which was enhanced because of its notable impact to the lives of the farmers as explained by DAR Secretary Atty. John R. Castriciones, during his message via zoom.

Sec. Castriciones also encouraged everyone to strengthen the said partnership and continue to work hand in hand to combat the rising problem on poverty and hunger.

The chairperson of Highland Agricultural Credit Cooperative (HACC), Ms. Merlinda D. Go, expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the opportunity given to them and committed to deliver fresh and healthy vegetables for the consumption of inmates in Koronadal City District Jail.

HACC together with Ned Land Care Association (NLCA) tied up with Koronadal City District Jail while Glandang Eel Lawel Association (GELA) will supply vegetable products to Polomolok Municipal Jail.

Despite the threat brought by this COVID 19 pandemic, the government still sees hope to uplift the agricultural sector, increase farmer's income and boost the nutritional health of every Filipino.