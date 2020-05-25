DAR provides livelihood aid to women farmers in SK

ISULAN, Sultan Kudarat -- The Department of Agrarian Reform in Sultan Kudarat recently distributed livelihood support to selected rural women Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARB) under the ARBold Project of the agency in order to mitigate the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic in the household.

Livelihood starter kits amounting to P75,000 were extended to 5 women farmers from the municipality of Columbio, which included the provision of 3 healthy, live goats per woman ARB with each goat costing P5,000.

PARPO II Rodolfo T. Alburo of DAR Sultan Kudarat said that this component of the ARBold Project will focus on providing livelihood aid to 15 women farmers in the province, amounting to a total of P225,000 with each selected women ARB entitled to P15,000 per livelihood undertaking.

He added that procurement activities are ongoing for the supply and delivery of the same livelihood aid and will benefit 10 more selected women ARBs from the municipalities of Senator Ninoy Aquino and Esperanza.

“The provision of livelihood support will greatly contribute to the beneficiaries' food production and will also be a good source of income for their families in this time of worldwide crisis,” said PARPO Alburo.

Ruth B. Mayo, one of the recipients, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to DAR for providing relief to their worries on how to fend for their families during this pandemic. She assured that they will take care of the livelihood given to them and guaranteed the sustainability of the project.

"The PaSSOver: ARBold Move for the Deliverance of ARBs from the Covid19 Pandemic" or simply, the ARBold Project, aims to provide essential support services to Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries to lessen the effect of community quarantine measures in the country due to the Covid19 pandemic and sustain food production provided by the agricultural sector.

The ARBold Project was initiated by DAR Secretary John R. Castriciones as answer to President Rodrigo Duterte's call to focus all national agencies' relief operations in helping the Filipino people during this time of great need, in accordance to Republic Act 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.