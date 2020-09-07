DAR XII, BJMP XII and ARBOs virtually sign MOA, MA under the EPAHP Program

A Memorandum of Understanding between the Regional Officials of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) XII and Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) XII, and Marketing Agreements between BJMP Provincial Heads and Agrarian Reform Beneficiary Organizations (ARBOs), covering the provision of crops by said ARBOs to different BJMP correction facilities within Region 12, were signed on September 4, 2020.

The signing of the MOU and MA is in further achieving the objective of the Enhanced Partnership Against Hunger and Poverty (EPAHP) Convergence to mitigate hunger, ensure food security of the nation, and reduce poverty incidence in the urban and rural communities including the marginalized sector of the community.

Under the Marketing Agreements, ten (10) ARBOs will supply eight (8) BJMP correctional facilities with vegetables and broomsticks, among others.

Messages were given by the DAR Secretary Atty. John R. Castriciones and Support Services Office Undersecretary Atty. Emily O. Padilla, emphasizing the role the Filipino farmers are playing during this time of Covid19 pandemic, and the necessary support they should be receiving form the government.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo B. Nograles, who is the Chairman of the Task Force Hunger and also the guest speaker of the activity, gave a message stressing the importance of the EPAHP in the Sustainable Development Goals of the Philippine Development Plan 2017-2022 as part of the directives of President Rodrigo R. Duterte in reducing poverty during his term.

DAR XII Regional Director Engr. Marion Y. Abella and BJMP XII ARD J/Supt. Erwin Kenny P. Ronquillo thereafter gave their Statements of Commitment in upholding and supporting the EPAHP program which seeks to link the farmer-beneficiaries to direct buyers such as schools, hospitals and in the subject arrangement – correctional facilities or jails which in the end, will mutually sustain the Persons Deprived of Liberty PDLs and ARBs (Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARBs) under both agencies.

ARBO Leaders Leonard R. Dela Cruz of Alkikan Vegetable Growera Association (AIVEGA Malungon) Sarangani, Merinda D. Go of Highland Agricultural Credit Cooperative (HACC Lake Sebu) South Cotabato, and Alfredo Carino of Libris Lateral Farmer Irrigators’ Association (LLFIA Midsayap) North Cotabato also expressed their commitment in fulfilling their obligations under the MOU and thanked the all the Agencies involved in the program for their efforts of making the marketing of the ARBs’ crops and by-products easier especially in these difficult times.