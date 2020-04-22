Darul Ifta announces moonsighting for Ramadhan
COTABATO CITY - The Darul Ifta, the highest religious authority in the Philippines, has announced that it will hold the sighting of the moon tonight to determine the official beginning of fasting month this year.
This means if the Darul Ifta members see the moon, Ramadhan starts April 23.
Otherwise, fasting will officially begin on April 24 up to May 23.
Fasting during the month of Ramadhan is one of the 5 pillars of Islam and obligatory for Muslims all over the world.
