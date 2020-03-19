Darul Ifta suspends Friday prayer rites from March 19 to April 10

COTABATO CITY --- The Darul Ifta in the Bangsamoro region ordered Thursday the suspension of all Friday congregational worship rites from March 19 to April 10 in support of the government’s COVID-19 containment efforts.

The Darul Ifta, or House of Opinions, is comprised of Islamic theologians from across the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, among them graduates of religious schools in the Middle East and North Africa.

The BARMM covers Maguindanao and Lanao del Sur, both in mainland Mindanao, the island provinces of Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi, and the cities of Lamitan and Marawi.

Abu Huraira Abdulrahman Udasan, Bangsamoro grand mufti (preacher) and figurehead of the Darul Ifta, said the consensus to suspend all Friday prayer rites from March 19 to April 10 was reached during a meeting of officials of religious bloc on Thursday morning.

The Darul Ifta is helping the BARMM government manage the affairs of the Bangsamoro region on advisory capacity.

Copies of the Darul Ifta’s decision, signed by Udasan, were received by media outfits in central Mindanao on Thursday afternoon. (JOHN UNSON)