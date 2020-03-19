  Thursday Mar, 19 2020 05:35:17 PM

Darul Ifta suspends Friday prayer rites from March 19 to April 10

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 15:45 PM Thu Mar 19, 2020
19
By: 
John M. Unson

COTABATO CITY --- The Darul Ifta in the Bangsamoro region ordered Thursday the suspension of all Friday congregational worship rites from March 19 to April 10 in support of the government’s COVID-19 containment efforts.

The Darul Ifta, or House of Opinions, is comprised of Islamic theologians from across the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, among them graduates of religious schools in the Middle East and North Africa.

The BARMM covers Maguindanao and Lanao del Sur, both in mainland Mindanao, the island provinces of Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi, and the cities of Lamitan and Marawi.

Abu Huraira Abdulrahman Udasan, Bangsamoro grand mufti (preacher) and figurehead of the Darul Ifta, said the consensus to suspend all Friday prayer rites from March 19 to April 10 was reached during a meeting of officials of religious bloc on Thursday morning.

The Darul Ifta is helping the BARMM government manage the affairs of the Bangsamoro region on advisory capacity.

Copies of the Darul Ifta’s decision, signed by Udasan, were received by media outfits in central Mindanao on Thursday afternoon. (JOHN UNSON)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Kidapawan imposes mandatory thermal scanning

KIDAPAWAN CITY - The local govenrment of Kidapawan and the Inter-Agency Task Force on Covid-19 has been implementing a no body temperature check,...

Darul Ifta suspends Friday prayer rites from March 19 to April 10

COTABATO CITY --- The Darul Ifta in the Bangsamoro region ordered Thursday the suspension of all Friday congregational worship rites from March 19...

Cotabato Light implements 30-day payment extension

In view of the Covid-19 situation, the Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) will implement a 30-day payment extension for bills due...

Covid-19: Cotabato City’s contingency measures in place

COTABATO CITY --- The city has 16 isolation facilities for local coronavirus patients, Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi said Thursday.

There is...

Archdiocese of Cotabato pastoral guidelines on Covid-19

In an effort to stem the pandemic of COVID-19, the Archdiocese of Cotabato issued on Tuesday, March 17, pastoral guidelines to all priests,...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208