Darul Ifta suspends Friday prayer rites from March 19 to April 10
COTABATO CITY --- The Darul Ifta in the Bangsamoro region ordered Thursday the suspension of all Friday congregational worship rites from March 19 to April 10 in support of the government’s COVID-19 containment efforts.
The Darul Ifta, or House of Opinions, is comprised of Islamic theologians from across the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, among them graduates of religious schools in the Middle East and North Africa.
The BARMM covers Maguindanao and Lanao del Sur, both in mainland Mindanao, the island provinces of Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi, and the cities of Lamitan and Marawi.
Abu Huraira Abdulrahman Udasan, Bangsamoro grand mufti (preacher) and figurehead of the Darul Ifta, said the consensus to suspend all Friday prayer rites from March 19 to April 10 was reached during a meeting of officials of religious bloc on Thursday morning.
The Darul Ifta is helping the BARMM government manage the affairs of the Bangsamoro region on advisory capacity.
Copies of the Darul Ifta’s decision, signed by Udasan, were received by media outfits in central Mindanao on Thursday afternoon. (JOHN UNSON)
Kidapawan imposes mandatory thermal scanning
KIDAPAWAN CITY - The local govenrment of Kidapawan and the Inter-Agency Task Force on Covid-19 has been implementing a no body temperature check,...
Darul Ifta suspends Friday prayer rites from March 19 to April 10
COTABATO CITY --- The Darul Ifta in the Bangsamoro region ordered Thursday the suspension of all Friday congregational worship rites from March 19...
Cotabato Light implements 30-day payment extension
In view of the Covid-19 situation, the Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) will implement a 30-day payment extension for bills due...
Covid-19: Cotabato City’s contingency measures in place
COTABATO CITY --- The city has 16 isolation facilities for local coronavirus patients, Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi said Thursday.
There is...
Archdiocese of Cotabato pastoral guidelines on Covid-19
In an effort to stem the pandemic of COVID-19, the Archdiocese of Cotabato issued on Tuesday, March 17, pastoral guidelines to all priests,...