Datalblao residents put up water system “bayanihan” style
COTABATO CITY --- Barangay folk in Datalblao in Columbio, Sultan Kudarat together improved this week an old spring facility into a water supply system flowing downstream to farming enclaves only via gravitational force.
Bai Naila Mamalinta, chairperson of Barangay Datalblao, said the upgrading of the water system was done through bayanihan effort of local leaders and residents.
The mountain spring was first developed years before with the help of benefactors, among them private firms, and the non-government organization Single Drop, which helps provide communities with water supply via engineering interventions.
Chairwoman Mamalinta said she is grateful to her constituents for cooperating in the expansion of the water supply system now benefiting sectors in Barangay Datalblao.
Datablao is touted as the largest barangay in central Mindanao, having a 24,000-hectare area and covers 19 sitios of mixed Muslim, Christian and indigenous highland groups.
The hinterland barangay is located at the tri-boundary of Matanao, Tampakan and Datu Paglas towns in Davao del Sur, South Cotabato and Maguindanao provinces, respectively.
Mamalinta said credit for the completion of their local water system project partly has to go to their mayor, Edwin Bermudez, for helping out.
