Datu Anggal LGU buys farmers' vegetables, rations it to town's indigents

COTABATO CITY - While they are helping local residents by providing food relief at the midst of crisis from community quarantine due to pandemic virus COVID-19, they are also helping local vegetable farmers generate income.

Mayor MaryJoy Esthephanie Midtimbang of Datu Anggal Midtimbang, Maguindanao never thought that the efforts by the local government long before the COVID-19 scare forced LGUs to lockdown to prevent the spread of the disease would have an impact today.

LGU helped a women's group into community vegetable gardening as livelihood and income generating project and it has made huge impact at this time of pandemic.

Midtimbang said inclusion of vegetables in the food ration package is a healthy way to help fight the virus because it boosts the immune system of every individual while observing community quarantine. Beside it provided income to farmers at this time economic slowdown.

“And while movements of products due to checkpoints delay affects all, we bought all the produced vegetables of our farmers, packed it equally and included in the food rations which consist of rice and assorted grocery items,” Midtimbang said.

“Lesson learned with this COVID-19 lockdown is we realized most Maguindanao towns are dependent from Cotabato City markets and Sultan Kudarat province for food sufficiency during crisis,” she added. "We have enough food supplies, fresh vegetables so nothing to worry during the lockdown," she said.

Among the vegetable harvested for distribution are squash, eggplant, okra, onion leaves, camote leaves, tomatoes, and others locally produced vegetables.

According to Midtimbang, the LGU was done with the second rationing of vegetables and the next round of harvest will be included in the following relief giving.

The local government is pushing to expand this program not just from the women’s organization of Barangay Buluan women’s group but to convince the locals the importance of home gardening in each household.

Datu Anggal Midtimbang town has seven barangays and has around 25,000 residents based on the 2015 national census.