Datu Blah Sinsuat LGU constructs COVID-19 treatment building

COTABATO CITY --- The local government unit of Datu Blah Sinsuat town is constructing a COVID-19 clinic as part of its campaign versus the dreaded disease, the LGU said in a statement Saturday.

Mayor Marshall Sinsuat said all 13 barangays of Datu Blah Sinsuat remained COVID-19 free, or has not had even a single case since February but their LGU is still not taking chances.

He said the COVID-19 facility they are setting up is located in Barangay Pura, near the municipal hall of Datu Blah Sinsuat, located in the west coast of Maguindanao province.

Sinsuat said credit for their not having any COVID-19 case since the country was placed under health emergency by Malacañang last March should go to the Datu Blah police force and personnel of the 2nd Marine Battalion for helping them enforce local quarantine regulations.

He said he is thankful too to all personnel of their municipal health office (MHO) and their 13 barangay captains for their frontline roles in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in Datu Blah Sinsuat.

Sinsuat said his office has also been extensively supporting the operation of their MHO.