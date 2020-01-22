Davao region execs donate aid to NoCot for quake victims

KIDAPAWAN CITY - Compostela PDRRM and Governor Edwin Jubahib of Davao Del Norte visits Cotabato Provincial Capitol today to support the recovery program of Governor Nancy Catamco. A total of 3.7 M was turned over to her administration from Compostela Valley or Davao De Oro and Davao Del Norte to be forwarded to LGU hardly hit by earthquake.

Financial assistance from Davao De Oro through the office of Governor Jayvee tyron Uy

1. Province of Cotabato P 500,000.00

2. Kidapawan City. P 500,000.00

3. LGU of Mlang. P 300,000.00

4. LGU of Tulunan P 300,000.00

5. LGU of Makilala P 300,000.00

6. LGU Of Magpet p 300,000.00

Financial assistance from the Province of Davao Del Norte through the office of Governor Edwin Jubahib

1. Kidapawan City P 500,000.00

2.LGU of Tulunan P 500,000.00

3. Lgu of Makilala P 500,000.00

Our Governor expressed gratitude to the support manifested by provincial governors of Davao Region.

Present during the activity is the well known businessman Tata Sala, PDRRMO Mercy Foronda, City DRRMO Psalmer Bernalte, Manuel Lalaguna of Makilala and staff, Jezrel Lobaton and Asst Municipal Treasurer Dennis Lupase both of Magpet.(with reports from Randy Patches)