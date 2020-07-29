Dawlah bandit killed in shabu entrapment operation

KORONADAL CITY --- Policemen killed a senior member of the Dawlah Islamiya in a drug sting Tuesday in nearby Polomolok, South Cotabato that turned haywire.

Joven Saligan Cabalu died from multiple bullet wounds sustained in a shootout with combined personnel of the Police Regional Office-12 and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Key military intelligence sources told reporters Cabalu belonged to a unit of the Dawlah Islamiya peddling methamphetamine hydrochloride, most known as shabu, to sustain the group’s recruitment and terror activities.

The Dawlah Islamiya, also known as the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, operates in the fashion of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria and tagged in all deadly bombings in central Mindanao since 2013.

Police and PDEA agents were to entrap Cabalu in Barangay Sulit in Polomolok but neutralized him instead when he pulled out a gun sensing he was to sell shabu to non-uniformed anti-narcotics operatives.

The team that carried out the operation recovered from Cabalu’s possession 10 sachets of shabu and a handgun.

The motorcycle of Cabalu, a henchman of Dawlah Islamiya leader Salahudin Hassan, was also impounded.