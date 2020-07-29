Dawlah bandit killed in shabu entrapment operation
KORONADAL CITY --- Policemen killed a senior member of the Dawlah Islamiya in a drug sting Tuesday in nearby Polomolok, South Cotabato that turned haywire.
Joven Saligan Cabalu died from multiple bullet wounds sustained in a shootout with combined personnel of the Police Regional Office-12 and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.
Key military intelligence sources told reporters Cabalu belonged to a unit of the Dawlah Islamiya peddling methamphetamine hydrochloride, most known as shabu, to sustain the group’s recruitment and terror activities.
The Dawlah Islamiya, also known as the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, operates in the fashion of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria and tagged in all deadly bombings in central Mindanao since 2013.
Police and PDEA agents were to entrap Cabalu in Barangay Sulit in Polomolok but neutralized him instead when he pulled out a gun sensing he was to sell shabu to non-uniformed anti-narcotics operatives.
The team that carried out the operation recovered from Cabalu’s possession 10 sachets of shabu and a handgun.
The motorcycle of Cabalu, a henchman of Dawlah Islamiya leader Salahudin Hassan, was also impounded.
2 soldiers dead, 7 Dawlah men hurt in Maguindanao hostilities
MAGUINDANAO --- Two soldiers were killed while seven Dawlah Islamiya bandits were hurt in a spate of clashes in Datu Salibo town Wednesday, the...
Dawlah bandit killed in shabu entrapment operation
KORONADAL CITY --- Policemen killed a senior member of the Dawlah Islamiya in a drug sting Tuesday in nearby Polomolok, South Cotabato that turned...
BARMM sends 50 LSIs to Basulta via Navy vessel
COTABATO CITY – Fifty Locally Stranded Individuals (LSIs) are expected to be reunited with their loved ones after the Bangsamoro government...
16 bahay, nasira dahil sa baha sa Koronadal City, mga hayop tinangay ng tubig
KORONADAL CITY-Nagpapatuloy pa ang assessment ng lokal pamahalaan sa perwisyong dulot ng mga pagbaha sa Koronadal City kasunod ng malakas na buhos...
Duterte blew chance to unite Filipinos amid pandemic — Bishop Bagaforo
MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte had a massive chance to push for unity and solidarity amid the coronavirus health crisis and he blew it, a...