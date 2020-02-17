Dawlah Islamiya's hand seen in Datu Piang bombing

MAGUINDANAO ---Authorities are certain the Dawlah Islamiya was behind the bombing late Friday in the premises of a Catholic church in Datu Piang town, the second in about seven months.

The Dawlah Islamiya, also known as the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters that operate in the fashion of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, has been stoking public hatred for non-Muslims.

No one was hurt in the blast but the incident triggered panic in among families residing around.

The church is not too distant from an Army detachment.

The bombing was preceded by a fire at noontime Friday that razed a number of establishments in the public market of Datu Piang.

Capt. Israel Bayona, chief of the Datu Piang municipal police, said Monday the explosive that went off near the church was left by a motorcycle-riding bomber whose identify probers are still trying to determine.

Bayona said local officials are helping them investigate on the incident.

Datu Piang is near the 220-hectare Liguasan Delta, a known haven of the Dawlah Islamiya, blamed for all bombings in central Mindanao since 2011.

Members of the group had earlier vandalized a Catholic chapel in Barangay Labo-Labo in nearby Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao.