Dawlah member killed, 5 others arrested in Midsayap

NORTH COTABATO --- A member of the Dawlah Islamiya was killed while four others yielded after a brief gunfight with soldiers on Saturday in Midsayap town.

Another bandit, who was wounded in the ensuing encounter, was nabbed while trying to slip through a checkpoint in another area an hour after the incident.

Major Gen. Diosdado Carreon of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division said the firefight erupted when Dawlah Islamiya bandits attacked a team from the 34th Infantry Battalion out to check on the reported presence of gunmen in Barangay Lumupog, a secluded area in Midsayap, North Cotabato.

Barangay leaders and local officials told reporters the bandits belonged to one of three Dawlah Islamiya factions, the one led by the radical Imam Bongos, who is wanted for deadly bombings in central Mindanao in recent years.

Four bandits surrendered to pursuing 34th IB servicemen when they ran out of ammunition after a 30-minute clash in muddy fields in Barangay Lumupog.

A wounded Dawlah Islamiya member named Maguinale Nawal was intercepted by soldiers guarding a quarantine checkpoint in nearby Barangay Olandang, apparently en route to a hospital in the town proper of Midsayap.

Soldiers who fought the BIFF gunmen in Barangay Lumupog found in the scene of the encounter a Kalashnikov AK-47 rifle, an M16 rifle, mobile phones, components for improvised explosive devices and lists of traders they were to extort “protection money” from on periodic basis.

Carreon said he has directed the Army’s 602nd Brigade, whose units, among them the 34th IB, are deployed in North Cotabato province, to prepare for retaliations by the Dawlah Islamiya for its loss in Saturday’s encounter in Barangay Lumupog.