Death of 3 Iranun kids baffle authorities

Local News • 10:15 AM Thu Aug 27, 2020
John M. Unson

COTABATO CITY --- Mystery shrouds the deaths of three Moro siblings in Buldon, Maguindanao who died one after in a span of four days last week.

Local officials said Wednesday there was no way to check on the real cause of the deaths of school children Samer and Fahad and their four month sibling since they were immediately buried in keeping with Islamic tradition of burying the dead  within 24 hours after death.

Physician Elly Eluna, municipal health officer of Buldon, was quoted in radio reports Wednesday as saying that the three children could have died of dehydration due to diarrhea.

They were brought by their parents to a barangay health center already in critical condition and died one after another without proper medical examination.

Their mother, Puron, also complained of fever, painful abdominal spasms and diarrhea, but eventually recovered after taking medicines prescribed by local health workers. 

Buldon Mayor Abolais Manalao, chairman of the municipal disaster risk reduction and management council, on Tuesday appealed to constituents not spread rumors purporting that the three children died of COVID-19 infection.

He said the local government unit of Buldon, located in the first district of Maguindanao, is trying its best to determine, through the municipal health office, the cause of the deaths of the three children. 

