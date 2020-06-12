DENR-12 creates satellite office in North Cotabato

KIDAPAWAN CITY – To improve delivery of environmental services, protection and conservation of natural resources amid coronavirus pandemic, the Department of Environment in the Soccsksargen region has established Wednesday a satellite office in President Roxas, North Cotabato.

The creation of satellite office, a sub office of the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) was indicative of the DENR-12 officials’ determination to serve the people at the same time protect the environment.

The sub-office will be known as CENRO-Roxas.

Outgoing DENR-12 Regional Executive Director (RED) Dr. Sabdullah C. Abubacar led the ceremonies along with ARD for Technical Service Engr. Mama G. Samaon, Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Officer (PENRO) Cotabato Mamutur D. Cariga, CENRO Calil Bantuas and the key local officials of President Roxas in bringing services closer to the people.

Forester Shirley Uy has been designated as the Chief Environment Officer (CEO) of CENRO-Roxas.

CEO Uy is not only known for her adeptness in forestry management and planning skill, but also her dedication to work.

Together with CEO Uy, a number of newly-appointed and promoted personnel of PENRO-North Cotabato and CENRO-Matalam are assigned in the area through a Regional Special Order.

In his message, RED Abubacar challenged the newly hired personnel in their new assignments to prove to everyone that he had not been erred in selecting them from among the equally deserving aspirants during the latest merit selection process.

Atty. Lou Bertini Brizuela Benjamin who represented the local government of Pres. Roxas stressed that the LGU is strongly supporting all programs and projects of DENR, especially the preservation of Mother Earth.