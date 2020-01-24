DENR-12 execs sign MOA with Kiamba LGU for waste analysis study
KIAMBA, South Cotabato - Environment officials in the Soccsksargen region have signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the local government here and awarded financial assistance for the conduct of Waste Analysis and Characterization Study (WACS).
No less than Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR-12) Regional Executive Director Dr. Sabdullah C. Abubacar, CESO IV and Environment Management Bureau (EMB-12) Regional Director Engr. Omar M. Saikol signed the MOA during ceremonies in Kiamba on Thursday, June 23, 2020.
RED Abubacar assured the officials of LGU Kiamba that the DENR through the EMB, is always present to give assistance to LGUs.
In the other hand, RD Saikol emphasized that the amount of financial assistance given by the EMB may be small compared to what other agencies are giving, but the impact to come up with a reliable waste generation data is important in waste reduction and enforcement of the Republic Act 9003 or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000.
WACS is necessary to come up with a scientific and reliable data on waste generation which will be included in the updating of the 10-year solid waste management plan of LGUs.
The said activity is in line with this year’s celebration of Zero Waste Month with the theme “Reducing Waste, Sustaining Actions.”
Soccsksargen is composed of the provinces of South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, North Cotabato, Sarangani and the cities of Cotabato, Kidapawan, Tacurong, Koronadal and Gen. Santos.
