KORONADAL CITY - The Department of Environment and Natural Resources in the Soccsksargen region (DENR-12) has new regional executive director.

Lawyer Felix S. Alicer has been official installed by DENR Undersecretary for Field Operations, Enforcement and Muslim Affairs Jim O Sampulna, CESO III together with DENR Assistant Secretary for Field Operations in Western Mindanao Metodio U. Turbella today formally installed Atty. Felix S. Alicer as the new Regional Executive Director (RED) of DENR Region-12 during ceremonies at the regional office here.

Per DENR Special Order No. 2020-191 signed by Secretary Roy A. Cimatu on June 5, 2020, Atty. Alicer succeeded Dr. Sabdullah C. Abubacar, CESO IV as the new DENR-12 RED after the latter’s retirement from government service.

Atty. Alicer was the RED of DENR Caraga Region prior to his assignment in Region 12.

The event was witnessed by Assistant Regional Director (ARD) for Technical Services Engr. Mama G. Samaon, ARD for Management Services Donna Mayor-Gordove, CESO IV, Environmental Management Bureau-12 Regional Director Engr. Omar M. Saikol, BARMM-MENRE Deputy Minister Datu Tungko M. Saikol, Provincial and Community Environment and Natural Resources Officers and other DENR-12 personnel.

The new DENR-RED is a Lawyer, a civil engineer, a master plumber, and a public servant.

He finished his degrees in Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and Bachelor of Laws in the University of Mindanao. He took his Master’s Degree in Applied Science in Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology Australia.

Allicer has been a public servant for more than 30 years. He rose from the ranks, from being a land investigator in 1989 all the way to becoming a full-fledged Director IV in 2018.

He was born in Glan, Sarangani Province and now resides in Davao City. A good son to Mr. Juan and Mrs. Hermonica Alicer, he was born on July 14, 1965.