DENR-12 hosts 3rd eNGP Peoples Organizations’ Summit 2020

CITY OF KORONADAL – Some 160 People’s Organizations (POs) have participated in the 3rd enhanced National Greening Program (eNGP) Summit 2020 conducted by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Region 12 in Koronadal City last January 16 to 17, 2020.

The activity aims to enhance and improve the implementation of eNGP through collaborative partnership with various POs, recognize achievements, and encourage POs to sustain the gains of eNGP for their benefits and the environment.

DENR Undersecretary for Enforcement and Muslim Affairs Jim O. Sampulna, CESO III emphasized in his message that the eNGP has a lot of benefits and advantages.

“All the plants that you have planted are yours at the expense of the government. The harvests are all yours,” Usec. Sampulna said to the participants.

“Our president wants us all to have an equitable and sustainable livelihood out of his love for us. He wants you to harvest and enjoy the fruits of your efforts,” he added.

Assistant Regional Director for Technical Services Ma. Socorro C. Lanto said that through hard work, sustainable income can be attained. She added that the eNGP is life and can be a source of livelihood.

Musa C. Saruang, then DENR-12 Regional Executive Director (RED) and representative of DENR-12 RED Dr. Sabdullah C. Abubacar, CESO IV highlighted in his message the importance of eNGP.

“The eNGP is our way of addressing climate change. We cannot avoid neither can we escape from it. But we need to address, adapt and mitigate climate change through eNGP,” former RED Saruang said.

He also challenged everyone to do their tasks in order to meet the required maximum output that may serve the purpose of mitigating the effects of climate change.

Cyril A. Coliflores, DENR-12 eNGP regional coordinator, expressed his gratitude to everyone’s support for the success of program’s implementation in the region.

During the summit, the DENR-12 also recognized and awarded with plaques the top performing POs and field offices and for their exemplary performances in the implementation of eNGP.

The top performing POs based on survival rate for calendar year 2017 were the Bang-Bang Farmers Association of Community ENR Office (CENRO) of Matalam; Kitagas Agricultural and Marketing Development Cooperative of CENRO Kiamba; Ugnayan ng Magsasaka sa Montilla Asosasyon of CENRO Glan; Dulangan Manobo Free Farmers Organization Inc. of CENRO Kalamansig; Kornel Upland Farmers Association of CENRO Tacurong City; Palo 19 Farmers Association of CENRO General Santos City; Datal Bob Greening Association of CENRO Banga; Sitio Rancho Farmers Association of CENRO Midsayap; and the Albagan Rural Improvement Club from the Mt. Matutum Protected Landscape.

For the calendar year 2018, the top performing POs based on survival rate were the Sinapulan Peace and Development Volunteers and Farmers Association of CENRO Tacurong City; Bantam Farmers Association of CENRO Kiamba; Datal Kangil Farmers Association of CENRO Glan; Lamalama Christian Tribal Farmers Association of CENRO Matalam; Pacao ISF Farmers Association of CENRO Midsayap; Fataldao Farmers Association of CENRO General Santos City; Lamhaku IP Farmers Association of CENRO Banga; and the Balinuang Highlanders Multi-purpose Association from CENRO Kalamansig.

The Provincial ENR Office (PENRO) of Sultan Kudarat was awarded as the top eNGP performing PENRO for calendar year 2019.

In the CENRO level, the CENROs of General Santos City under South Cotabato, Matalam in Cotabato Province and Glan in Sarangani Province bagged the first, second and third places, respectively, as the top eNGP performers for calendar year 2019.

CENRO Kalamansig in Sultan Kudarat was awarded as the first placer for eNGP 2017 Maintenance and Protection activities while the CENROs of Matalam and Midsayap, both from Cotabato Province, took home the second and third places, respectively.

“No government or single agency will be able to fully implement such project without the support of its people,” former RED Saruang said as he congratulated and applauded the POs for their laudable performances in implementing the project.

The theme for this year’s summit is “Recognizing Achievements, Energizing Partnerships and Sustaining the Gains for a Greener Future.” (NUBacaraman)