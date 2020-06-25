DENR-12 hosts PASu conference to ensure ENIPAS compliance

KORONADAL CITY - To ensure smooth implementation of programs, activities and projects under the 2020 Work and Financial Plan on the management, protection and compliance to Expanded National Integrated Protected Areas (ENIPAS) Act of 2018, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Region 12 has conducted its first Protected Area Superintendent (PASu) Conference on Wednesday, June 24 at the agency’s function hall, here.

PASu has a vital role to sustain the richness and beauty of the protected areas (PAs) across the Socssksargen Region, according to Engr. Mama G. Samaon, DENR-12 assistant regional director for technical services.

In his message, DENR-12 Regional Executive Director and Protected Area Management Board chair, Atty. Felix S. Alicer called for the conference to ensure every major players in environmental protection would know and perform their duties and for smooth implementation of all projects in five PAs to be enforced this year.

“I requested this kind of forum because I give importance to the duties and responsibilities of our different protected areas superintendents for they play a very crucial role, we are also looking into the development, milestones that conform the ENIPAS Act, and issues and concerns that need to be addressed through this PASu conference.” Atty. Alicer said.

He said he will also see to it through the assistance of the Conservation Development Division (CDD) that each PASus shall conduct separate meetings to give equal attention for each PAs toward management and conservation, and made it a point to conduct PASu conferences by semesters.

Meanwhile, CDD chief, Rosalinda B. Cortez, PhD., presented the rationale and expectations of the conference.

She also lauded the participants for the face-to-face attendance, and Regional Office division heads, Provincial/Community Environment and Natural Resources Offices PENROs/CENROs who joined via Zoom teleconference.

The PAs in the region were presented by Forester Shirley Uy for Mount Apo National Park of Cotabato Province, PASu Joy Ologuin for Sarangani Bay Protected Seascape of Sarangani, Municipality of Alamada’s Libungan River Watershed Forest Reserve by PASu Farida Usman, and South Cotabato’s PASus Allah Valley Protected Landsacpe, and Mount Matutum Protected Landscape by Forester Leonisa Afaro and Forester Gabriel Baute, respectively.

With the conference, RED Alicer foresees a successful implementation of environment protection programs in the Soccsksargen region “whose implementers have to do the jobs under the new normal condition.”