DENR-12, LGU Maitum to establish "Dakeol Forest" as critical habitat

MAITUM, Sarangani province - The Department of Environment and National Resources (DENR) XII through the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) of Kiamba, Sarangani province and the Local Government Unit of Maitum have identified some 3,000 hectares of forest lands to be declared as “critical habitat” to ensure safety of several species in Barangay Batian here.

Mountains in Barangay Batian, also known as “Dakeol Forest," is home to several species like red lauan, wild orchids, ferns, insects, bats, birds, monkeys and the nesting site of “Sarangani Pride,” a Philippine Eagle rescued in the same village in 2017.

On February 27, DENR officials met with the stakeholders to ask their full commitment in the implementation of the proposal.

Topics on ENR and Wildlife Laws were presented to the stakeholders to increase their awareness on environmental protection and to act responsibly.

“We are privileged to have these rich natural resources in our locality,” Nixon V. Lomboy, Deputy CENR Officer of Kiamba, said.

Meanwhile, some of the stakeholders expressed their concern on the possible allocation of allowance for volunteer forest guards. The source of income of the community comes from the livelihood projects like piggery, sugarcane, and upland rice farming.

“Establishing Dakeol Forest as a critical habitat is for your benefit,” said Elizabeth Ramos, Chairperson of

Maitum Advocates for Sustainable Environment (MASE) to the IP representatives of Barangay Batian.

“We are partners in the protection of Dakeol,” she added.

She assured the group that additional livelihood programs will be given to them to address basic needs issues.

Furthermore, the DENR XII personnel will proceed to flora and fauna profiling as the second phase of this activity in the coming months.

The inclusion of Dakeol Forest in the list of critical habitat areas will take effect by 2021 through a DENR Administrative Order.