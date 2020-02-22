DENR-12, partners to celebrate SBPS Week 2020

GENERAL SANTOS CITY - To celebrate Sarangani Bay Protected Seascape (SBPS) Week in March, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Protected Area Management Board (PAMB-SBPS) and partners underscored activities through a press conference at Veranza Mall here.

The press conference was one of the highlights of the upcoming SBPS Week in March which also happens to be the commemoration of the SBPS 24th Anniversary.

Regional Executive Director Dr. Sabdullah C. Abubacar, CESO of DENR-12 and PAMB chair, who was representative by Regional Office Conservation Development Division Chief Dr. Rosalinda Cortez, PhD., said that the upcoming event is history in the making for it will be the first in celebrating the founding anniversary of SBPS.

“We are pleased to inform everyone that this is the first ever week-long celebration of SBPS, we are calling stakeholders to join us on this festivity which aims to protect and value the existence of our beautiful SarBay,” Cortez said.

Joy Ologuin, SBPS area superintendent revealed the various activities on the celebration that includes: Dive Safari Underwater Photography Contest (February 27-29), Trash to Art, Mass Dance Competition (March 01), Logo-Making Contest, Environmental Forum March 01-04, Enforcement Summit (March 03-04), and Ambassadress of SPBS (March 05).

On the other hand, GenSan City Mayor Ronnel Rivera, who was also present in the said presscon, acknowledged that with the massive population along the bay, it has been one of the pollution contributors to SBPS.

He added that there is legislation and projects that reconsider lesser effect in the bay, then emphasized that various support from all sectors can do a lot for Sarbay.

“We have in line legislation and infrastructure projects that can mitigate pollution and minimize activities in the bay, with the support of National Agencies, we can do a lot for Sarbay, we are also in solidarity with the people behind this Sarangani Bay Protected Seascape Celebration,” Rivera said.

Meanwhile, Sarangani Tourism Council Chairperson Michelle Solon believed that the SBPS Week is a gesture to recognize the assets of Sarbay which is the root of the local tourism industry.

“People who are present in this press con are doing everything, even touching people’s lives to evaluate their garbage disposal, and work hand in hand in promoting the Sarangani Bay,” Chairperson Solon said.

Solon also valued the presence of media to be of help in informing the public and be inspired in looking for avenues in saving Saragani Bay for the benefit of future generations.

“We thanked the media for being our voice to inspire the public and look for more avenues in saving our Sarbay, that will eventually be enjoyed by coming generations the way we are enjoying it today,” she added.

The said event was graced by the members of DENR-12 Protected Area Management Board PAMB – SBPS, composed of Sarangani Governor, Steve Solon, Alabel - Municipal Mayor Vic Paul Salarda, Sarangani-Provincial Tourism Council Chairperson, Michelle Solon, Director Cornelio M. Ramirez, Regional Director Engr. Omar Saikol, Sarangani-Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Officer, Renato Domingo, with Gensan – City Environment Natural Resources Officer, Allan Marcilla, Kiamba CENR Officer, Dr. Ali M.Hadjinasser, PhD. , and Gensan CENR Officer, Elvira Lumayag, other stakeholder, and members of the press in the region.

The SBPS Week and the commemoration of SBPS 24th Anniversary marks its Proclamation as Protected Seascape on March 05, 1996 by virtue of Presidential Proclamation No. 756, in support on this, the SBPS Protected Area Management Board En Banc passed PAMB-SBPS Resolution No. 2019-013, declaring the 5th Day of March as the annual celebration of SBPS Day. I