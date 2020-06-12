DENR-12 personnel seize illegally cut lumber in North Cotabato

KIDAPAWN CITY – Despite the coronavirus pandemic, personnel of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in North Cotabato did not lower its guards and continued implementing forestry laws.

On Wednesday, the anti-illegal logging task force (AILTF) of the Midsayap Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Region 12 seized 1,520 board feet of undocumented forest products in Aleosan, North Cotabato.

The seizure of forest products came after CENR0 Midsayap chief Badjury H. Mustapha received a tip from a concerned citizen regarding what he suspected could be illegally cut logs located in Barangay San Mateo.

“I immediately ordered the CENRO Midsayap AILTF personnel to verify the report we have received from the concerned citizen,” CENRO Mustapha said.

AILTF team leader Forester Samrodin Tingara-an said they spotted the stockpile of abandoned illegally-cut species upon their arrival in the village.

CENRO Mustapha said no permit to cut trees had been issued for any resident of Aleosan, North Cotabato thus the lumber were immediately confiscated.

The hauling of the seized logs was made possible with the assistance of the local government unit and municipal police station of Aleosan.

Joint DENR and police investigations are on-going to identify the real owner of the seized logs now under the custody of CENRO Midsayap for safekeeping.

CENRO Mustapha also commended the prompt action of AILTF and local police to the incident despite the threat of COVID-19.

He also advised the public to report any environmental concerns to the nearest DENR office.

“Protecting the environment is everybody’s concern, so we need to work hand in hand to save our remaining forest cover,” CENRO Mustapha said in a statement.

Judy B. Angkad, CENRO Midsayap information officer, said the public are more aware now of issues affecting the environment.

It was observed the past months that people report to DENR offices rescued endangered species and activities that destruct the environment.