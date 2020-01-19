DENR Usec. Sampulna graces peoples organization summit in Koronadal

  Sunday Jan, 19 2020 02:03:19 PM

KORONADAL CITY - Environment Undersecretary for Enforcement and Muslim Affairs Jim O. Sampulna, CESO III graced the 3rd Enhanced National Greening Program (eNGP) People's Organizations (PO) Summit of DENR Region XII on January 16 in Koronadal City.

Usec. Sampulna encouraged the participants especially those who are under the Community Based Forest Management (CBFM) of eNGP to nurture and cultivate their land areas.

He added that under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte who feels the need and welfare of the people, it is only acceptable that the public should be the first to benefit from environmental programs/projects of the government.

At least three hundred (300) members of People's Organizations 
and CBFMs of eNGP joined the two-day event.

This year's summit carries the theme: "Recognizing Achievements, Energizing Partnerships and Sustaining the Gains for a Greener Future." (KBBenpolok) | Photos by: ZSBayam/OSEC-DENR

