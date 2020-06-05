  Friday Jun, 05 2020 10:52:13 AM

Diocese of Kidapawan set guidelines for "new normal" Church activities

Church • 04:15 AM Fri Jun 5, 2020
Edwin O. Fernandez

KIDAPAWAN CITY - The Diocese of Kidapawan on Thursday released guidelines in attending masses during the "new normal" masses across the diocese.

Below is the info-graphics from the diocese released by Fr. Desiderio Balatero Jr, DCK, parish priest of Our Lady of Mediatrix of All Graces Cathedral.

 

