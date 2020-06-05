Diocese of Kidapawan set guidelines for "new normal" Church activities
KIDAPAWAN CITY - The Diocese of Kidapawan on Thursday released guidelines in attending masses during the "new normal" masses across the diocese.
Below is the info-graphics from the diocese released by Fr. Desiderio Balatero Jr, DCK, parish priest of Our Lady of Mediatrix of All Graces Cathedral.
NDBC BIDA BALITA (June 5, 2020)
NEWSCAST
7:00 AM
HEADLINES:
1. National at Bangsamoro Inter Agency Task Forces, nagpulong sa Army’s 6...
Diocese of Kidapawan set guidelines for "new normal" Church activities
KIDAPAWAN CITY - The Diocese of Kidapawan on Thursday released guidelines in attending masses during the "new normal" masses across the diocese....
RBOI-BARMM inspects firms affected by Covid 19 pandemic, proposes recovery plan
COTABATO CITY – To be cognizant on the status of business and investments of various registered firms affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the...
BTA's minority bloc files resolution supporting the Balik Probinsya program
COTABATO CITY - As the Bangsamoro Parliament's session resumes on June 16, the minority bloc filed a resolution expressing the full support of the...
4 arrested in Cotabato City, Lanao Sur anti-narc operations
COTABATO CITY --- Four government “high-value targets” fell in separate drug entrapment operations here and in Lanao del Sur Wednesday.
...