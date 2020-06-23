  Tuesday Jun, 23 2020 02:40:08 AM

DOH-12: 11-year-old girl from Cotabato City recovers from coronavirus

HEALTH • 23:00 PM Mon Jun 22, 2020
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - The innocent 11-year-old girl from this city who tested positive to coronavirus last month has turned negative of the disease, the Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region reported Monday, June 22, 2020.

 

 

