DOH-12: 11-year-old girl from Cotabato City recovers from coronavirus
COTABATO CITY - The innocent 11-year-old girl from this city who tested positive to coronavirus last month has turned negative of the disease, the...
Maguindanao mayor survives roadside bombing
COTABATO CITY – A town mayor in a hostile town in Maguindanao today cheated death after unidentified suspect set off a roadside bomb in South Upi...
The word of God is living and effective
READING 12 KGS 17:5-8, 13-15A, 18
Shalmaneser, king of Assyria, occupied the whole land
and attacked Samaria, which he besieged for...
Faceapp at Tiktok, delikado, may security risk, ayon sa PNP-12 cyber crime unit chief
Mahigpit na nagpaalala ang PNP Cybercrime Unit sa lahat ng netizens na nahuhumaling na sa paggamit ng Faceapp maging ang Tiktok dahil sa...
Bomber wanted for Isulan bombings arrested in Maguindanao
COTABATO CITY --- The police arrested in Maguindanao province Sunday a senior member of the Dawlah Islamiya implicated in two deadly bombings in...