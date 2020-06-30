DOH-12: 2 new Covid patients and 5 recoveries
COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region today reported two new Covid-19 cases and five recoveries.
The two new cases were from Sarangani and South Cotabato. Those who have recovered included one from Cotabato City, one from Gen. Santos City and three from South Cotabato.
DAR hands over P2.7-M worth of farm machines in North Cotabato
KIDAPAWAN CITY - In an effort to reduce the vulnerability of agrarian reform areas to climate change, the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR)...
DOH-12: 2 new Covid patients and 5 recoveries
COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region today reported two new Covid-19 cases and five recoveries.
The two new...
NDBC BIDA BALITA (June 29, 2020)
NEWSCAST
7:00 AM
HEADLINES:
1. DALAWANG TAGA SOCCSKSARGEN nagpositibo sa Covid-19; dalawa din sa...
Look! Koronadal highway mishap along slippery highway
KORONADAL CITY - At least three vehicles have figured in a highway mishap along one of Koronadal City's accident prone highways Monday afternoon...
4 soldiers killed in gunfight with policemen in Jolo
COTABATO CITY ---- Police agents killed Monday four gunmen who refused to have their identities checked while at a busy thoroughfare in Jolo,...