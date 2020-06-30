  Tuesday Jun, 30 2020 12:48:34 AM

DOH-12: 2 new Covid patients and 5 recoveries

HEALTH • 22:30 PM Mon Jun 29, 2020
23
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region today reported two new Covid-19 cases and five recoveries.

The two new cases were from Sarangani and South Cotabato.  Those who have recovered included one from Cotabato City, one from Gen. Santos City and three from South Cotabato.   

 

