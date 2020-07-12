DOH-12: Cotabato City has 4 new COVID-19 positive, SoCot has 7 new patients

COTABATO CITY - Eleven new Covid-19 patients have been listed, as of today, by the Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region and four of them were from this city while seven in South Cotabato, raising the total confirmed cases in the region to 102.

City Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi said the four were part of the 17 Locally Stranded Individuals (LSIs) who returned to Cotabato City on July 9.

"All of them were swabbed and four tested positive to coronavirus," Mayor Guiani-Sayadi said in a statement Saturday. "They are now confined to Ligtas Covid-19 facility," she added.

The city which maintained zero cases for the past two weeks after all the 15 confirmed cases have recovered.

"Ï would to assure the public that our health concerns remain," she said.

The four new cases included a 9-year-old girl who travelled to Manila. The other three were a 13-year-old male, a 29-year-old and 43-year old males who are all in stable condition.

"I ask our people to maintain basic and minimum health protocols like wearing of face masks at all times, wash ahdns regulalry and observe physical distancing," she said.

The DOH, in a situation report, it said seven new cases were all LSIs from South Cotabato. Of this, five were females and the rest were males who are all in stable condition and arrived in South Cotabato on July 6-8.

South Cotabato now has 32 confirmed cases with 16 recoveries followed by Sultan Kudarat with 10 recoveries.

Cotabato City has 19 and North Cotabato with 12. Two confirmed cases were listed as fatalities.

See DOH-12 infographics: