DOH-12 donates P9-M to fund repairs of quake-damaged hospitals in NoCot

KIDAPAWAN CITY – The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region has joined the bandwagon in helping North Cotabato rise from the rubbles of three major earthquakes that rocked the province last year.

Dr. Aristides Concepcion Tan, DOH-12 regional director, paid a visit to the office of North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco in Barangay Amas, Kidapawan City on Wednesday and informed her of the DOH program for two hospitals in the province.

“The earthquakes caused damages to some equipment and facilities in government facilities in the towns of Mlang and Tulunan,” Dr. Tan reported to Gov. Catamco.

Tan told Catamco that his office has allotted Php9 million from the office quick response fund to finance the repair and rehabilitation of Mlang District Hospital in Mlang and the Fr. Tulio Favali District Hospital in Tulunan.

Tan said Php4 million will be used for Mlang hospital and Php5 million for the Favali hospital.

“In behalf of the people of North Cotabato, I would to express my appreciation for your action, our people are the beneficiaries and we are glad for that,” Catamco told Tan and other health officials.