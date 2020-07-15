DOH-12: Dozen patients spike COVID-19 positive list in Soccsksargen

COTABATO CITY - Twelve new novel coronavirus patients have been recorded by the Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region as of Wednesday night.

In a situation report, it said one of the new patients is from Cotabato City, another in Sultan Kudarat and the rest from Sarangani province.

All are Locally Stranded Individual who have travel history to Metro Manila.

With that new cases, Soccsksargen region now has a total of 122 confirmed COVID-19 patients with South Cotabato holding the most number of patients with 35 and 17 recoveries while Sultan Kudarat was in second spot with 24 confirmed cases, one death and 12 recoveries.

Sarangani province has 23 patients and 4 recoveries while Cotabato City has 20 positive patients with 15 recoveres.

DOH-12 also announced today three COVID-19 patients have recovered. Two of them in Sultan Kudarat and one in Sarangani province.

See infographics below: