  Tuesday May, 05 2020 01:32:23 PM

DOH-12 issues clarificatory statement on COVID-19 positive patient in Region 12

HEALTH • 21:00 PM Mon May 4, 2020
100
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region has issued clarificatory statment on the case of PH3669, the 11th confirmed COVID-19 case in the region who was, again, tested positive of the virus.

DOH-12, in a bulletin, said the patient is stable and is on strict 14-day home quarantine. 

 

