DOH-12 issues clarificatory statement on COVID-19 postive patient in Region 12
COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region has issued clarificatory statment on the case of PH3669, the 11th confirmed COVID-19 case in the region who was, again, tested positive of the virus.
DOH-12, in a bulletin, said the patient is stable and is on strict 14-day home quarantine.
DOH-12 issues clarificatory statement on COVID-19 postive patient in Region 12
COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region has issued clarificatory statment on the case of PH3669, the 11th confirmed...
2 Army quarantine sentries killed in Dawlah Islamiya attack
COTABATO CITY --- Dawlah Islamiya bandits killed two soldiers enforcing community quarantine regulations and wounded another in an attack Sunday...
Cotabato Light opens main business office to cater influx of customers' payments
COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) today announced it will open its main office along Sinsuat Avenue, Cotabato...
11 more NPAS yield to police in South Cotabato
SOUTH COTABATO --- Eleven more New People’s Army guerillas surrendered in Santo Niño town Sunday and together renounced their membership with the...
NDBC BIDA BALITA (May 4, 2020)
NEWSCAST
7:00 AM
HEADLINES:
1. DALAWANG mga bata, patay matapos sumabog ang pinaglaruang granada...