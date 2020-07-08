  Wednesday Jul, 08 2020 11:56:58 PM

DOH-12 lists 2 new COVID-19 patients, one recovery

HEALTH • 22:15 PM Wed Jul 8, 2020
22
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

 

KORONADAL CITY - Two more residents of Region 12 (Soccsksargen region) have tested positive of coronavirus disease while another patient has recovered fromt he virus.

See DOH-12 infographics:   

 

