DOH-12 lists 2 new COVID-19 patients, one recovery
22
DOH-12 lists 2 new COVID-19 patients, one recovery
KORONADAL CITY - Two more residents of Region 12 (Soccsksargen region) have tested positive of coronavirus disease while another patient...
Govt-chartered vessel drops Moro LSIs in CdO instead of Zambo
COTABATO CITY — Some 414 locally stranded individuals (LSI) from Metro Manila would have yet to spend more days in their journey back home, as the...
NDBC BIDA BALITA (July 8, 2020)
NEWSCAST
7:00 AM
HEADLINES:
1. KASO LABAN kay Koronadal City Mayor Ogena, binasura ng...
Koronadal highways are slippery when wet, mishap happens
KORONADAL CITY - Drive safely reminders often rejected and forgotten as many vehicles figure in road mishap during heavy downpour in well-paved...
South Cotabato cop chief to subordinates: "Be ready to react"
"BE READY TO REACT!" PCOL SIASON
The Provincial Director of South Cotabato Police Provincial Office (SCPPO) Colonel Jemuel P Siason, by...