DOH-12: No new case related to COVID-19

22:00 PM Mon Apr 20, 2020
31
Edwin O. Fernandez

Regional COVID-19 tracker as of April 20, 2020 (5:00pm)
NO NEW CONFIRMED CASE

COTABATO CITY - Outpatient Department (OPD) patients are those persons who are assessed or undergoing check-ups in a health facility by a physician but is not admitted to the facility. OPD patients are advised to undergo strict home quarantine for monitoring.

