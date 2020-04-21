DOH-12: No new case related to COVID-19
Regional COVID-19 tracker as of April 20, 2020 (5:00pm)
NO NEW CONFIRMED CASE
COTABATO CITY - Outpatient Department (OPD) patients are those persons who are assessed or undergoing check-ups in a health facility by a physician but is not admitted to the facility. OPD patients are advised to undergo strict home quarantine for monitoring.
See infographics below:
