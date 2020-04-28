DOH-12: No new confirmed COVID case, no new reported death
COTABATO CITY -- Health fronliners in the fight against coronavirus disease reported that as of 5 p.m. today, the Department of Health (DOH) situation report on COVID-19 showed that no additional suspect, probable and confirmed COVID-19 death had been reported.
The total number of death in Region 12 remained at 24 with only one confirmed COVID-19 positive.
It said that the 65 year-old male from North Cotabato who died on April 22 due to acute myocardial infarction, community aquired pneumonia, among other disease, was negative of COVID-19 virus.
Also, a 50-year-old female from Sultan Kudarat who died on April 23 due to acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to sepsis, was negative of the COVID-19 disease.
DXND Radyo Bida in Kidapawan City reported tonight that the fatality was isolated in his room in Pres. Roxas, North Cotabato before he was referred to Cotabato Regional and Medical Center.
After he died, his remains were cremated with the local govenrment of Pres. Roxas paying for the cremation expenses.
