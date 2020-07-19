DOH-12 records 22 new Covid 19 cases, 56 recoveries
NAITALA KAHAPON NG Dept of Health Soccsksargen region ang highest single-day record ng Covid-19 positive.
Naitala ang 22 bagong kaso ng coroanvirus sa rehiyon at lima rito ay mula North Cotabato, 10 ang Sarangani, tatlo sa Gen. Santos City, 2 sa South Cotabato at 2 sa Sultan Kudarat.
Lahat sila pawang mga Locally Stranded Individual, ayon sa DOH, at nasa stable condition at mula sa Metro Manila at Luzon.
Dahil dito, abot na sa 147 ang positive cases sa Region 12 habang 65 naman ang naka-recover.
Anim naman ang naka-recover, ayon sa DOH.
SA BARMM, walong bagong pasyente ng coronavirus ang naitala ng Ministry of Health. Dahil dito, abot nasa 387 ang total confirmed Covid-19 cases.
Pinakamarami pa rin ang Lanao Sur na merong 151 cases at ang Basilan ay 75. Isa naman ang nadagdag sa Maguindanao kayat meron na ito ngayong 33 cases.
Sa 405 na LSI mula Maynila na ibinaba sa Cagayan de Oro at dinala sa Maguindanao, 120 ang positibo sa Covid, ayon sa MOH.
Bishop Inzon installed as Jolo bishop in the renovated cathedral
COTABATO CITY - Filipino Bishop Charlie Inzon of the Oblates of Mary Immaculate was officially installed as the new vicar of the Apostolic...
2 new COVID-19 cases in Region 12
COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen Region today said two new coronavirus cases were added to the list of COVID-19...
Shabu dealer killed, 2 arrested in Midsayap PDEA operation
COTABATO CITY --- State agents seized P1.6 million worth of shabu from three large-scale drug traffickers in an entrapment operation Friday in...
Hog raisers sa Magpet, North Cotabato, umaray na sa ASF
KIDAPAWAN CITY - Umabot na sa 235 na mga baboy ang sadyang pinatay ng mga hog raisers at DA personnel matapos na magpositibo ang mga ito sa...
DOH-12 records 22 new Covid 19 cases, 56 recoveries
NAITALA KAHAPON NG Dept of Health Soccsksargen region ang highest single-day record ng Covid-19 positive.
Naitala ang 22 bagong kaso ng...