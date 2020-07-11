DOH-12 records 5 new COVID-19 cases, 1 recovery
COTABATO CITY - Five more residents of the Soccsksargen region have been tested positive to coronavirus disease, raising the total number of COVID-19 patients to 91.
Of the five new patients, two were from Sultan Kudarat, two in Sarangani and one in Gen. Santos City.
