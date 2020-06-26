DOH-12 reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, one recovery

COTABATO CITY -- Four more cases of COVID-19 positive were reported in the Soccsksargen region, raising the total number of coronavirus positice patients to 56, the Department of Health today said.

Three of these new patients were from Sultan Kudarat and the other from Sarangani province.

All of them are asymptomatic and all have travelled to Manila. They are all awaiting PH number.

The DOH also reported that as of today, a 37-year-old female from South Cotabato have recovered from the disease, raising the number of recoveries to 32.

