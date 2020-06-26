DOH-12 reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, one recovery
COTABATO CITY -- Four more cases of COVID-19 positive were reported in the Soccsksargen region, raising the total number of coronavirus positice patients to 56, the Department of Health today said.
Three of these new patients were from Sultan Kudarat and the other from Sarangani province.
All of them are asymptomatic and all have travelled to Manila. They are all awaiting PH number.
The DOH also reported that as of today, a 37-year-old female from South Cotabato have recovered from the disease, raising the number of recoveries to 32.
See infographics below:
DOH-12 reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, one recovery
COTABATO CITY -- Four more cases of COVID-19 positive were reported in the Soccsksargen region, raising the total number of coronavirus positice...
BARMM chief receives UNHCR anti-COVID donations
COTABATO CITY - While Tawi-Tawi maintains its Covid-19 free status, Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod Balawag “Murad” Ebrahim is worried returning...
NDBC BIDA BALITA (June 26, 2020)
NEWSCAST
7:00 AM
HEADLINES:
1. Pamangkin ni Sec. Manny Pinol na frontiner sa North Cotabato nagpositibo sa...
Education Minister Iqbal upholds ‘cease and desist order’ vs. provisional, temporary employees
COTABATO CITY - Minister Mohagher Iqbal of the Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE) defended the ‘cease and desist’ order he...
Hard copy no need: Cotabato Light consumers can see bill hassle-free, firm says
Get your bills on time and hassle - free
with the Cotabato Light e-Bill Facility!
Enjoy the benefits of receiving your bill through...