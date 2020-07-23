  Thursday Jul, 23 2020 02:49:55 AM

DOH-12 reports 6 new cases of COVID-19

HEALTH • 21:15 PM Wed Jul 22, 2020
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY  - Six new cases of coronavirus infections were reported in the Soccsksargen region as of Wednesday night.

In a situation report (Sitrep) dated July 22, DOH said with six new cases, the total number of patients regionwide rose to 184 with 70 recoveries.

Of the six, two were from Gen. Santos City, one each from Sarangani, Sultan Kudarat and Cotabato City.

DOH also reported that two patients from Gen. Santos City have recovered.

 

