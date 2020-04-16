  Thursday Apr, 16 2020 12:29:33 AM

DOH-12 reports recovery of 3 patients from COVID-19 infections

HEALTH • 20:00 PM Wed Apr 15, 2020
28
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in Region 12 today announced that three confirmed COVID-19 positive patients have recovered and now tested negative of the disease.

Of the three, two from Cotabato City and one from South Cotbato as shown in the infographics below.

 

No photo description available.

