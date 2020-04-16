DOH-12 reports recovery of 3 patients from COVID-19 infections
Police major slain in Sultan Kudarat shooting
COTABATO CITY--- A police major was killed instantly after he succumbed to multiple gunshots in his chest and neck while driving his pick-up...
COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in Region 12 today announced that three confirmed COVID-19 positive patients have recovered and now...
He, the Lord, is our God
Reading 1ACTS 3:1-10
Peter and John were going up to the temple area
for the three o’clock hour of prayer.
And a man crippled...
“Kadiwa on Wheels” market begins in Kidapawan
KIDAPAWAN CITY – A government initiated market amid coronavirus scare has started selling fresh fruits and marine products for the people of...
MOH reports no new COVID-19 confirmed cases in BARMM region
COTABATO CITY - Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has no new reported confirmed cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19...