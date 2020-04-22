  Wednesday Apr, 22 2020 10:54:40 PM

DOH-12: Suspected COVID-19 patient dies in South Cotabato

HEALTH • 19:30 PM Wed Apr 22, 2020
31
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - A 62-year-old female has died of suspected COVID-19, raising the death toll of suspected cases to 21 with hone confirmed positive fatality.

In a situation report released today, April 22, DOH said the latest fatality has diabetes, pneumonia and Septicemia.  

The DOH also reported that two patients, a male and a female, both from Cotabato City who traveled to Davao City have recovered.

They were identified as PH3670, a 49-year-old female and PH3774 who is a 58-year-old male.

See infographics below: 

No photo description available.

No photo description available.

Muslim grand religious leader announces Ramadhan starts on April 24

COTABATO CITY  – The Darul Ifta, the highest Islamic religious authority in the country, today announced here that the fasting month of Ramadhan...

TESDA program geared towards food security after COVID-19

KORONADAL CITY - Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) has prepared its programs and interventions for food security after...

Humanitarian efforts of Lanao Sur gov’t continue

COTABATO CITY ---- The Lanao del Sur provincial government has expanded its relief operations to far-flung areas to ease the situation of...

