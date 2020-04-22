DOH-12: Suspected COVID-19 patient dies in South Cotabato

COTABATO CITY - A 62-year-old female has died of suspected COVID-19, raising the death toll of suspected cases to 21 with hone confirmed positive fatality.

In a situation report released today, April 22, DOH said the latest fatality has diabetes, pneumonia and Septicemia.

The DOH also reported that two patients, a male and a female, both from Cotabato City who traveled to Davao City have recovered.

They were identified as PH3670, a 49-year-old female and PH3774 who is a 58-year-old male.

See infographics below: