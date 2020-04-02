DOH confirms 4 news cases of COVID-19, Soccsksargen now has 7

KORONADAL CITY - Four more new cases of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported by the Department of Health, raising confirmed coronavirus infected patients to seven in the Soccsksargen region.

Two new patients were from Cotabato City, raising confirmed COVID-19 patients in the city to 4.

They are:

Patient 145 (PH145), a 32-year old male who travelled to Malaysia and back to Cotabato City but has been discharged from the hospital.

Patient 599 (PH599), a 68-year old female from Cotabato City who had travel history to Manila and back to Cotabato City on March 12 but she is now in stable condiction and under close monitoring by DOH.

Patient 2234 (PH2235), a 56-year old male from Cotabato City who travelled to Pampanga and Davao City arriving in Cotabato City on March 9 and remained admitted at the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center.

Patient 2236 (PH2236), a 46-year old male from Cotabato City who recenlty travelled to Davao Ctiy where a spike in the number of COVID-19 positive was noted

Also confirmed COVID-19 positive (PH2173) was 52-year old male from South Cotabato who travelled by boat from Manila to Cagayan de Oro City then by Rural Bus Transit to Koronadal, South Cotabato and by van to Tboli and tricycle to his home in a remote village. He is now on stable condition and isolated in a COVID-19 isolation center in the province.

The 7th COVID-19 positive patient (PH2240) was a 21-year old female from Sultan Kudarat who has travelled to Manila and arrived in the province on March 15. She is in stable health condition but is on home quarantine under closed watch by DOH.

She was the second COVID-19 positive person in Sultan Kudarat with the 87-year-old male (PH600) in a hospital in Tacurong City.

Below is the DOH Situation Report (Sitrep) for COVID-19.